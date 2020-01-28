|
|
Carl Thomas Satcher
El Paso - Carl Thomas Satcher, 87, formerly of El Paso, TX, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30th at Sunset Funeral Home on Hondo Pass in El Paso, TX. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31st at 1:00 pm at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery directly followed by a reception at the Hillside Hall in El Paso.
Carl was born to E. P. Satcher Sr. and Morrie Walker Satcher on September 2, 1932 in Clarke County Mississippi. Known as "Tommy" to his family and as "Tops" to his fellow soldiers, Carl lived a life full of love, pride and integrity. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for over twenty years and retired as First Sergeant. Carl's decorated military career took him to England, Germany, Alaska, Illinois and finally to Fort Bliss. He married Mary Isabell Hurst in 1955 while stationed in England and shared a beautiful life with her until her passing in 1978. Together they had two children, Susan Joyce and Stephen Carl. Carl was lucky enough to find love again and married LeNora Zelenda Palazini in 1981, enjoying nearly 40 years together.
After his retirement from the U.S. Army, Carl obtained his Master Plumber license for the states of Texas and New Mexico. He owned his own plumbing business in El Paso for over 35 years, often doing work for the elderly free of charge. Carl leaves behind his beloved business partner and friend, Fernando Vasquez.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dallas Herrington and Prentiss "Junior" Satcher and his sister Bonnie Sue Satcher Adams.
Carl is survived by his wife Lenny, his children Susan Veigl Satcher, Stephen Satcher and wife Debi, his stepsons Marc Simons and wife Chris, Steve Simons and wife Elaine, sisters Wanda Hutto and Virginia Busby, his brothers Ray Satcher and Bobby Satcher and his sister-in-law Helen Satcher. He was loved and greatly respected by his grandchildren; Jacob Lewis and fiancé Emmy, Matthew Lewis and fiancé Natalia, Lauren Martin and husband Cody, Allison Veigl, Ronny Veigl and wife Courtney, Lucas Satcher and wife Jenny, Megan Satcher, Misty Devall, Rachel Foxe, Myles, Julii and Korina Simons and Craig, Barry and Tim Simons. Carl greatly enjoyed getting to spend the last few years in Wichita Falls with his great-grandchildren Amaya Clarke, Gage and Evelyn Veigl and Nolan and Grant Martin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy Smiley of Wichita Falls, TX; Carl's favorite home health nurse who always put a smile on his face and a laugh in his heart. They would also like to thank Hospice team members Misty, Sarah, Wendy and Maryann as well as the entire staff at The Gables in Wichita Falls for taking such wonderful care of Carl and his daughter Susan.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Carl's honor to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020