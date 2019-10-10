Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
La Union, NM
Interment
Following Services
La Union cemetery
La Union, NM
La Union, NM - Carlos A. Rios Jr., 86, a life long resident of La Union, NM, passed away on October 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Guadalupe Gallegos Rios, his brother Edmundo Rios, and his sister Lydia Avalos. He is survived by Richard Rios, Dolores Rios, Brittany Mann and Iris Sowards, his sister Bertha Benavidez, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in La Union, NM. The Mass will be Friday, October 11 at 10 am; Interment will follow the Mass at the La Union cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
