Carlos Alberto Flores
Carlos Alberto Flores

El Paso - Carlos Alberto Flores was born May 4, 1960 in Juarez, Mexico. He began his career with his father in the gas industry at DG&F. Later in life he succeeded his father as President of California Gas Transport, until he retired in December 2016.

In 1991 he married Marysela. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage together and raised four children; Joshua, Josiah, Adaiah, and Carlos. Carlos also found great joy in his four grandchildren; Augustine, Juniper, Oliver, and Elliot. He was completely devoted to his family.

Carlos was a devout Christian and his faith was very important to him. He spent every morning praying and reading his bible.

He was resourceful, efficient, and took great pride in completing many a task with excellence. He had a way of starting up a conversation with anyone and was well known in his community. His memory will continue to live on in the many lives he touched.

Visitation will be held on June 19, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 Montana, El Paso, TX. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
