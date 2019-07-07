|
Carlos Carrasco
El Paso - Carlos Carrasco, age 99 of El Paso, Texas passed away of natural causes on the 4th of July, 2019. Carlos was born on September 13, 1919 to Jose and Carolina Elizalde and welcomed by his sister Maria Antonia. He was drafted in 1941 and served in the New Guinea Campaign where he received 1 Bronze Star, American Defense Ribbon and Good Conduct Ribbon. After returning to El Paso he met and married Isabel Juarez, who preceded him in death. He joined the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentice of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry and maintained his membership for 74 years. He is survived by his children Irma, Carlos R., Belinda Garcia (Marco) and Jesus, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 nephew Gary O. Hawkins (Farzaneh). Last but not least is Petey his little bully that has been by his bedside until his last breath. To Margarita, who has been his caregiver for 2 years, Thank you. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he attended Sunday mass since his childhood. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019