Carlos E. LugoEl Paso - Carlos E. Lugo (Rico) 59, was called home by Our Heavenly Father peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 surrounded by family.Carlos was a plumber for over 30 years in the El Paso Community. Carlos was a loving Husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Carlos was loved by many who knew him. He was also a loving father figure to many of his nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew him knew that family always came first. He would always go the extra mile to help anyone in need.Carlos was preceded in death by Bertha Lugo-Mother, Felipe Lugo-Father, Armida Lugo-Sister, Javier Lugo-Brother, Felipe Lugo Jr-Brother, Maria O. Lugo-Sister, and Maria Isabel Vasquez.Carlos is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Lugo, sons Carlos Enrique Lugo Jr. (Daniela) and Matthew Almanzar (Keila), daughters Elaine Garcia (Alvaro) and Priscilla Gamboa, Grandchildren Luke, Jonah, Marlayna and James, Siblings Susana Gomez, and Hector Lugo and numerous loving relatives & friends.Pallbearers: Rico, Matthew, Alvaro, Albert, Omar, JuanVisitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 8:30am-12:30pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside will be held privately for family.