Carlos Gamboa
Carlos Gamboa, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 13, 2020. A native and life-long resident of El Paso, he is survived by his sons Victor Sandoval and Ernesto Gamboa, daughters Sylvia Cortez and Veronica Tyree. He was preceded in glory by his wife, Margarita Gamboa and son, Manuel Sandoval. Born June 6, 1934, Carlos was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Carlos served in the US Army and then served in the civil service as an ammunition handler for 29 years. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1953 where he played baseball, football, and was a member of the marching band. Carlos and Margie loved to dance to the big band swing. He loved baseball and played for many years as a catcher until he was 44 years old. He had a passion for music and played the trumpet in a mariachi group for many years, and was part of the band that recorded "Chicano de El Paso." Carlos was a faithful New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed his ice cream and cookies and watching "Caso Cerrado." We will miss you dearly "Dad" and ""Grandpa." You touched all of our lives with your unconditional love, sense of humor, happy disposition, and smile. May you be dancing and playing music in Heaven. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10am-1:30pm with a service starting at 10:30 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020