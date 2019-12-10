|
Carlos Guerrero
El Paso - Carlos Guerrero, 68, was born on August 14, 1951, in El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Guillermo & Natalia Guerrero. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Maria (Chelo) Guerrero, Daughter Anna Diaz Guerrero, Son Carlos Guerrero Jr., Wife Mary, Daughter Estela Romero Guerrero, Husband Eric, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and Brother Guillermo Guerrero. Visitation will be held on December 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Christ the Savior Catholic Church, 5301 Wadsworth, El Paso, TX 79924. Funeral mass will be held on December 14th at 10 a.m. at Christ the Savior Church.
Funeral Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019