Carlos H. Campos
El Paso - Carlos H. Campos, 98, passed away March 1, 2019. He is survived by his children; Margarita O. Carey (Edward), Victor A. Campos (Mary), Maria Guadalupe Reyes (Juan), Luz Maria Pineda (Felix), 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter. Mass will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, 4700 Delta Dr. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza. Please visit our website at www.funerariasdelangel/martineast for online condolences.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 7, 2019