Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Carlos Campos
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church
4700 Delta Dr.
Carlos H. Campos Obituary
Carlos H. Campos

El Paso - Carlos H. Campos, 98, passed away March 1, 2019. He is survived by his children; Margarita O. Carey (Edward), Victor A. Campos (Mary), Maria Guadalupe Reyes (Juan), Luz Maria Pineda (Felix), 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter. Mass will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, 4700 Delta Dr. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza. Please visit our website at www.funerariasdelangel/martineast for online condolences.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 7, 2019
