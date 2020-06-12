Carlos Lugo Sr.El Paso - Carlos Lugo, Sr., 95 passed away June 8, 2020 and was preceded in death by his son Carlos Lugo, Jr., Parents, Carlos and Soledad Lugo, Sister Lupe Gafford. He served in WWII as a member of the U.S. Army 86th Mountain Infantry and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from the USPO and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.Carlos is survived by his wife of 70 years Marcela and their children Elia Crowe, Dolores Morales, Anna & Wayne Howard, Lily & Adolph Metcalfe, Alice & Paul Drury, Anthony & Valerie Lugo.He had 11 wonderful grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. His name will be carried on by his grandson Isaiah K. Lugo.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12:00pm-4:00pm with a vigil beginning at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, Tx 79915 (915) 598-3332. Internment will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.