Carlos Lugo Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Lugo Sr.

El Paso - Carlos Lugo, Sr., 95 passed away June 8, 2020 and was preceded in death by his son Carlos Lugo, Jr., Parents, Carlos and Soledad Lugo, Sister Lupe Gafford. He served in WWII as a member of the U.S. Army 86th Mountain Infantry and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from the USPO and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Carlos is survived by his wife of 70 years Marcela and their children Elia Crowe, Dolores Morales, Anna & Wayne Howard, Lily & Adolph Metcalfe, Alice & Paul Drury, Anthony & Valerie Lugo.

He had 11 wonderful grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. His name will be carried on by his grandson Isaiah K. Lugo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12:00pm-4:00pm with a vigil beginning at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, Tx 79915 (915) 598-3332. Internment will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved