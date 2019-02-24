|
Carlos (Smiley) Macias, 83, our beloved father and grandfather was summoned by our Lord to his eternal kingdom to grant Carlos his just reward of eternal rest and peace on Saturday February 16, 2019. Carlos was born in McNary, Texas. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and he enlisted in the United States Army where he had a couple of positions, one of which was being a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the 11th Airborne in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and he was also in Augsburg, Germany. Carlos also attended Texas Western College briefly. Thereafter he became employed with the United States Postal Service where he delivered mail for many, many years. During that time in the Postal Service, he was a Union man and held different positions such as Secretary, Shop Steward and President of Branch 505 NALC until he retired in 1990. Carlos had many friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand, young or old alike. Carlos is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Macias; son, Richard Macias; mother, Elena Macias; father, Gonzalo Macias Sr.; brothers Fernando Macias and Gonzalo Macias Jr. and sister, Christina McBroom. He is survived by his daughters Carla Irene and Rebecca (Becky) Macias, his granddaughter Sandra Macias (Fatima), siblings: Francisco Macias, Armando Macias (Maria), Rogelio Macias (Elisa), Rodolfo Macias (Cruz), Elena Rodriguez, Eduardo Macias (Lydia). He is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, cousins and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave El Paso, Texas 79903. Funeral Mass will take place Monday February 25, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Army Honors.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the or Hospice of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019