In Loving Memory of
Carlos McDonald
08/09/1935 - 07/07/1994
Carlos McDonald, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, engineer, and professor. 25 years you left us so unexpectedly.
We continue to learn how to live, knowing that you continue to live through the memories that remain, knowing you are in God's care and in a better place, and knowing you will forever be with us, showing us your undying love, unforgotten and from above, and when you look down from heaven, I hope that you know in your heart you are forever truly and deeply loved.
Loving you forever,
Armida, Rebecca, Cynthia, and JoAnn
Published in El Paso Times on July 8, 2019