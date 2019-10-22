|
Carlos Michael Noguera
El Paso, Texas - Carlos Michael Noguera, age 72 passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at The Bartlett - Assisted Living Center in El Paso, Texas. He was born on July 21,1947 in El Paso, Texas to Ignacio and Dolores Noguera. He graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio and the University of Texas at El Paso. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Wood Noguera. Michael worked for many years for Discover Card Services; a job he loved. Mike was great with all kinds of people. He could find commonality with anyone and was able to build lasting friendships with ease. He had a true gift and ability to reach people in a deep, personal and meaningful way. Michael is survived by his son, Michael Chadwick Morrow and his granddaughter, Willow Morrow and siblings Dolores, Roberta, Elizabeth, Theresa, Victor and Jacqueline. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, extended family and friends. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Michael are invited to celebrate and remember him on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Hillcrest Funeral Home West at 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX 79932. The visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00pm with a vigil to begin at 7:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019