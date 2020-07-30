Carlos Miguel Garcia
El Paso - Carlos M. Garcia, 63, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in a local hospital. He was a long-time resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Carlos had been employed with Talecris Plasma Resources for over 20 years. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and best known for his great sense of humor. He greatly impacted the life of every person he met and he will be deeply missed. Carlos is survived by his mother, Juanita V. Garcia, sister Susana Garcia, nephews, Robert Garcia, Carlos R. Garcia, Matthew R. Garcia and niece, Jessica M. Garcia. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
