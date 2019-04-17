Resources
El Paso - Carlos Moreno, 93 passed away April 15, 2019, peacefully in his home. He was born on July 16,1925 in Hidalgo de Parral, Chih. Resident of El Paso for 65 years. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Luis Carlos Moreno. He is survived by his wife, Carolina Moreno of 63 yrs of marriage, his sister, Maria Bertha Moreno Torres, Daughter in law Elvia Moreno, son Jaime Moreno, daughter in law Águeda Moreno, daughter Lupe Moreno Torrez, son in law, Xavier Torrez, son Jesse Moreno, daughter in law Alicia Moreno, five grand daughters and four grandsons, loving nephews, nieces and many cousins. Visitation: Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00pm at Crestview Chapel. Vigil Service: April 17,2019 @ 7:00 pm at Crestview Chapel. Funeral Service: April 18, 2019 @10:00 at Crestview Chapel. Internment: April 18, 2019 at Evergreen cemetery East 11:00 am.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 17, 2019
