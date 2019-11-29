Services
El Paso - Carlos O. "Charlie" Rodriguez, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, November 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ezequiel and Juana (nee Ontiveros) Rodriguez.

Charlie was born in El Paso, TX on October 14, 1957. He is a graduate of Jefferson High School and served his country proudly in the United States Army. Charlie was a very likable guy and made friends everywhere he went. He loved being with his family, playing golf with his brother and watching the horses at the racetrack.

He is survived by his daughter Norma Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, Angel Rodriguez, William Lozano, Antonio Rivera Jr., Eduardo Rivera, Crus Rivera, Mariah Rivera and Marissa Rivera; his siblings, Consuelo Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez, Victor (Piedad) Rodriguez, Lourdes (Max) Farrow, Ruben (Juanita) Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez, Silvia (Alfonso) Ramos, Ezequiel Rodriguez Jr.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Scripture Service will begin at 9:30 am on Friday, December 06, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service will follow at 11:00 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
