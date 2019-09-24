|
Carlos Oscar Lopez
El Paso - Carlos Oscar Lopez passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Carlos was born June 23, 1938 to Ramon and Maria de Refugio Lopez. He was a graduate of El Paso High School. He was a Private First Class In the reserve of the United States Marine Corps. Carlos was sales/service director for several major electronic and communications companies. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Maria de Refugio his father Ramon Lopez. Brother Ramon lopez Jr, sister Gloria Alvarado. And his late wife and the love of his life Helen Lopez. He is servived by his brother Rene Lopez and sister Ninfa Barraza as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday September 24, 2019 with vigil at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 24, 2019