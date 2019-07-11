|
Carlos "Smiley" Ramirez
Boerne - Deputy Carlos "Smiley" Ramirez, 32, was called to heaven on the 2nd day of July, 2019 while on duty.
He is survived by his beautiful Wife, Jessica; Son, Alex; Daughter, Ava; Sister, Margaret; Mother, Esther; Father, Alejo; and many nieces, nephews, extended friends and family, to include military and law enforcement. His zest for life was family!
Carlos was born in Juarez, Mexico on July 1, 1987. He graduated from Burges High School in 2006. At the age of 20, he enlisted his services and dedicated his life to serve in the United States Army where he served many tours overseas to include Iraq 2011 & Djibouti 2018/19. Carlos was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant.
In December of 2016, Deputy Ramirez began his career in Law Enforcement with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office - His Dream Job!
After being together for six years, Carlos and Jessica were married on April 7th, 2014.
He proudly wore his uniform everyday whether it was Military or Law Enforcement. This is his journey; this is his legacy.
Visitation: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00am to 12:00pm with Catholic Funeral Service at 10:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment with Army Military Honors and Law Enforcement Honors will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Published in El Paso Times on July 11, 2019