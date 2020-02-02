Services
El Paso - Carlos "Wino" Romero, Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Friend to many passed away January 31, 2020, at 85 years old. He was known for his love of cars and his long trajectory in car racing in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Popular for his fearless style in racing and his readiness for any challenge given to him. He is survived by his wife, Leticia Romero, his daughters, Leticia Esparza-Romero, Carina Romero, and Rocio Sarabia Romero, his sons, Carlos Romero Jr., and Adrian Romero, by his sisters Lorenza Hernandez and Virginia Romero. He had 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He was and will continue to be loved but, will be dearly missed. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- East 750 Carolina. Scripture Service will be at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- East 750 Carolina. Interment will be private. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
