Carlos (Charlie) Serna
Mr. Carlos (Charlie) Serna, 90 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on May 15, 2020. His wife, Rosa Hijar Serna preceded him in death by 20 years. Carlos was proud of his four children: Rose Mary Gonzalez (Alex), Elva Gomez (Ignacio), Caroline Reyes (Joe), and Charlie H. Serna (Maria). He was adored by his nine grandchildren: John Christopher Carbajal, Darlene Carbajal, Elizabeth Gomez, Crystal Durant (Frank), Carlos Flores Serna, Valerie Martinez (Aaron), Jacqueline Gomez-Navarro (Chris), Daniel Serna, and Michelle Lydon (Zach). His four great-grandchildren are fortunate to have had such a loving great-grandfather: Anthony Giovanni, William Lydon, Landon Martinez, and Frank Durant V.
Carlos Serna was born on July 3, 1929 in Ysleta, Texas. He grew up with many Serna cousins, in the El Paso, San Jose lower valley area. His parents and grandparents are buried in the oldest part of Mount Carmel Cemetery. He will be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery near his deceased siblings, Salvador, Robert, Alicia, and Aurora. He is survived by younger brother, Raul Serna.
Carlos's devotion as a Catholic started when he served as an alter boy at San Jose Catholic Church. Throughout his adulthood, he was a member of the Union Catolica de San Jose Chapter 7. He ushered at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, where he always wore a suit. He passed on his religious devotion to his children and grandchildren. Some remember attending mass with him and his wife on their birthdays.
Carlos loved playing baseball and softball, and played both for many years, including his senior years. He pitched "beautiful" (his words) curveballs and won lots of "Most Valuable Player" trophies. He managed various winning teams such as the San Jose Old Timers.
Carlos was handsome, and a sharp dresser. Always, his pants were pressed with a crease in the middle, shirt starched, shoes shined, and there was never a hair out of place. He was also a social person; he ran into a friend or an acquaintance everywhere he went, and always stopped to say hello and chat. He loved to greet people, shake their hands, and spark up a conversation, even with strangers.
He will be remembered as a physically fit, limber, and lively person. Carlos loved to show off his amazing agility. Even at an old age, he was able to squat on one leg and spring up without losing his balance. In his late eighties, he could still balance and jump on one leg. He was athletic and often challenged others to race to the finish line. Carlos also loved to listen to music and dance. At 90 years old, he was still a great dancer and looked forward to dancing to Glen Miller's, "In the Mood".
Carlos set a good example for his family. He loved and admired his wife, Rosa, very much. They communicated well with each other, and never made a decision without first consulting each other. They were true partners.
Carlos believed in striving to achieve. When presented with an opportunity, he would say, "If you try for something and you do not get it, what did you lose for having tried? On the other hand, if you try, you might get it." His attitude and persistence took him from an entry-level laborer position to a company-man Lab Assistant at Phelps Dodge Copper Refinery.
The family thanks Carlos for showing so much love and affection, and for being their protector. He is loved very much and will be missed more than can be imaged.
Published in El Paso Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020