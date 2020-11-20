Carlos TonchéEl Paso - It is with profound sadness that the family of Carlos Tonché announce his passing from this life on November 14th, 2020.Carlos Tonché was born on November 4, 1939 to Francisco De Paula Tonché and Florentina Olague in El Paso, Texas. Carlos is one of fifteen children and survived by siblings Roberto Tonché and wife Bertha Tonché, Margarita Tonché, and sister-in-law Socorro Tonché. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years Linda Tonché. His Children Carlos Tonché, Guadalupe Tonché, Carol Flores, Christopher Tonché, Claudine Tonché, Charlotte Tonché, and Simone Pike. Son-in-laws Ross Flores, Juan Ramirez, David Zamora and Joseph Pike. Daughter-in-law Patricia Tonché. His Grandchildren Carlos Tonché, Cheyna Tonché, Brittney Tonché, Isabella Tonché, Sebastian Ramirez, David Zamora, Benjamin Zamora, Patricia Tonché, Ariel Ramirez, Jazmine Zamora, Angelique Ramirez, Gwendolyn Zamora, Simon Pike, and Serena Pike. His Great Grandchildren Mila Bennion and Sylas Ramirez. Beloved by his faithful canine companions Sabu and Poppy.SFC Carlos Tonché was a hero. At the age of 16 Carlos attempted to join the army but was brought back home by the recruiter because it was not his time yet. He joined the U.S. army in 1961 and served 22 years. He entered basic training in Ft Ord CA in 1961. He received AIT training and was stationed in Ft Hood TX and Ft Stewart GA in 1962. He served in Korea from 1963-1964. He went to Ft Louis WA in 1964 and was deployed in 1965 to Vietnam and served two tours. While serving in Vietnam Carlos Tonché was shot and wounded. He was stationed in Ft Polk LA from 1967-1973, where he served as a Drill Sergeant. He was stationed at Scholfield Barracks from 1973-1979. He was stationed in Ft Hood TX in 1979 until he retired in 1983. In 1983 Carlos Tonché was honorably discharged but continued to work for the U.S. Military in a teaching capacity by assisting soldiers obtain their GEDs, correspondence courses, and certifications until 2006. His citations include: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Expert Rifle.Carlos was a leader in everything he did in life. The protector and head of our family. He was a strong man of faith and instilled his love of God with his family and shared it with all who knew him. His favorite song he would always hum was "In The Garden." He was gentle and kind. He always said he was rich because he was blessed with his family. He was someone you never knew what to get for because he always said he had everything he needed. He was an intelligent deep thinker yet lived by the simplest of sayings. It was the simple things that made him happy like popcorn, newspapers and crossword puzzles. He affectionately called the girls and boys in his family "sweetheart" and "tiger." He did amazing things yet never cared for glorification. He lived a humble life, and everyone respected him. He was never questioned. He was a true hero that God befit to stow upon our family. It is a comforting thought to know he has been reunited with the rest of our family and our beloved Christian Tonché. Our loved ones in heaven are with us every day. There is no telling how many lives Carlos touched but he will continue to live on in our hearts, lives and will influence our actions through generations, forever. We will remember that we are his family and his greatest accomplishment. We are what he is most proud of. We are his legacy.