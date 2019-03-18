Services
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
San Elceario Catholic Church
San Elizario, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
San Elceario Catholic Church
San Elizario, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
San Elceario Catholic Church
San Elizario, TX
View Map
Carlos Zavala Jr. Obituary
Carlos Zavala Jr.

Fabens - Carlos Zavala Jr, 67, was called home to eternal life with our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday March 15th, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Fabens Texas, he was the son of Carlos and Lorenza Zavala. He attended Fabens High School and upon graduation spent 48 years pursuing his passion as a truck driver. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his son, Charlie and infant sister, Bertha. He is survived by his adoring wife, Armida C. Zavala; son, Steven J. Zavala and wife, Denise; daughter, Melissa R. De La Riva and husband, Eric. 8 grandchildren, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at San Elceario Catholic Church in San Elizario, Texas. Viewing at 10:00AM, Rosary at 11:00AM followed by Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon with cremation to follow at a later date. Service directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 18, 2019
