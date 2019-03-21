Services
El Paso - Carmen A. Arzate, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband Efren H. Arzate; daughters Elva Gutierrez(Juan) and Maribel Nelson(Jerry); sons Efren Ramiro, Eude Manuel, and Eric Arzate; brothers Lorenzo, Armando, and Fernando Andrade; sister Raquel Morales; 13 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, with vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be Friday, March 22 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 21, 2019
