|
|
Carmen A. Scott
El Paso - Early morning, October 18, 2019, Carmen A. Scott, passed away at the age of 91, with her children and dogs surrounding her.
Carmen was born June 11, 1928 in El Paso, Texas to Miguel and Carmen Artalejo. Graduated from El Paso High School, Class of 1947. Married Jose Scott, Sr., May 30, 1954 until death parted them, November 25, 1985. Together, they raised three children. She worked at JC Penney, Downtown for 31 years, allowing her to help her children, grandchildren and "adopted" high school students with school necessities and expenses.
Mom enjoyed reading Danielle Steele novels (179), family gatherings, and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys. She was known for her quick wit and compassionate spirit.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Socorro Milner and Martha Medina. Surviving are her sons Jose Jr. (Kathy), Richard (Liz), and mother to his children, Stella, and daughter Patricia. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, six siblings, nieces, nephews and seven dogs.
Celebration of Life will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn-Dyer. November 3; visitation starting at 5:00 pm, Serenata at 6:30 pm, Vigil at 7:00 pm. November 4; Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon, Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church-Delta, Rite of Committal at 1:30 pm, Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019