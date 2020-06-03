Carmen Aragon Alvarado



Carmen Aragon Alvarado died peacefully in the care of her daughters Lisa Chavira Lucero (Victor Lucero), Dorie Chavira Pena, Letty Chavira Zuloaga (Eric Zuloaga) and Mary Vargas from Edgerock Adult Foster Homecare on May 27, 2020. She is survived by her 9 grandchildren: Adam & Ashayna Lucero, Abel Lucero, Jacob Chavira, Zachary Pena, Matthew Pena, Justin Zuloaga, Noah Zuloaga & Morgan Zuloaga. She also has 8 surviving siblings: Gilbert Aragon, Raul Aragon, David Aragon, Freddy Aragon, MaryLou Tapia, Lily Garza, Estella Carreon, Delia Alejo & one brother Arturo Aragon who rest in peace.



She was born on April 15, 1940 in El Paso, Texas, USA and the 2nd born to Eloisa Fierro Aragon and Nicandro Aragon. She proudly graduated from Ysleta High School in 1958 and retired from El Paso Natural Gas. She was Adored by her loving husband & friend Lorenzo Alvarado, who departed this world May 2003.



Our mother was a great daughter to her parents, and a sister who would take a bullet for her siblings without a doubt. She was passionate about right and wrong and everyone around her knew it. She stood strong and spoke truthfully, when at times it was painful to hear and at other times essential.



Although today she has left us physically and awaits Christ return, her family & friends will reminisce and quote her sayings, but best of all remember her forever!



Services held privately.









