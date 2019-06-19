Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Carmen Ortega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen C. Ortega


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carmen C. Ortega Obituary
Carmen C. Ortega

El Paso - Carmen C. Ortega

April 6, 1936 - June 15, 2019

Carmen C Ortega was carried by Angels to our Heavenly Father on

June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son Alberto Lopez. Carmen is survived by her husband Jose J. Ortega, two grandsons, two great grandsons, one great granddaughter and one daughter-in-law along with one brother with numerous nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker and wonderful mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Our thanks go out to the staff at Hospice of El Paso for taking Carmen under their wings and being of the utmost compassion. The services are as follows, please join us in celebration of her life, Visitation will be at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Drive El Paso, Texas 79912 on April 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9 PM, with the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on June 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Pallbearers: Jo-Al Lopez, Rodolfo Campos, Matthew Kurtzrock, Rudolph Campos, Eddie Moreno, Ruly Rosales, Ricardo Rosales, Roman Gomez.
Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019
