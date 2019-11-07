Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Church
8600 Winchester
View Map
El Paso - Carmen Coronado Pena, 87 entered eternal life peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her father Felix, mother Carmen, brothers Raul and Edmundo, and great grandchild, Mila. She is survived by her loving family, husband Roger, children; Andrew (Lisa), Roger (Suki), and Carol (Richard). She was blessed with ten beautiful grandchildren; Andrew, Chad, Gabriel, Aaron, Anthony, Adam, Ricky, Charles, Daniel, and Lauren. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren; Lucas, Caleb, Noah, and Violet.

Carmen worked for over twenty-five years for the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) as a secretary at the former Ysleta Vocational School and Cedar Grove Elementary. She retired from YISD in the 1990's. After retirement, she kept busy with her grandchildren, and her other favorite hobby, shopping. Carmen was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley Church for over fifty-five years. She lived an awesome life with love and faith. We know she's no longer suffering and will be watching over us each and every day. We'd like to thank Tina Martinez, her long time caregiver, and the staff at Casa Everay for their devoted, loving, and compassionate care of Carmen.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - North Carolina. A Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 9:00am at Our Lady of the Valley Church - 8600 Winchester with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In-lieu of flowers, please make donations to The . Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
