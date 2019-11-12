|
|
Carmen Camarillo Vasquez
El Paso - Carmen Camarillo Vasquez passed away on November 8, 2019 in El Paso, TX. Carmen was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Jose Vasquez, son, Gabriel Vasquez, daughter, Patricia Rangel and Alexa Rangel (granddaughter), sister, Maria Louisa Valles and brother, Gonzalo (sp. Amparo) Camarillo. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Fermina Camarillo, Antonio (sp. Herlinda), Dolores (sp. David Hernandez), Juan Jr. (sp. Guadalupe), Jesus (sp. Cecilia), Manuel (sp. Teresa), Consuelo (sp. Reyes Vasquez), Concepcion (sp. Carlos Saldivar) and her beloved son, Roland Vasquez. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. We would like to thank Rosa Maria Bital her longtime caregiver and the staff at Envision Healthcare Services for their devoted, loving and compassionate care for Carmen.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019