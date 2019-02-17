|
|
Carmen Clara Ortega, 51, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister Veronica I. Ortega †. Carmen is survived by her parents, Roberto B. and Carmen G. Ortega; brother, Robert R. Ortega; sisters, Angelica (Angie) Vasquez and Diana Neely; nine nephews, three nieces and one great-niece. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a vigil at 7:00p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Thursday, February 21st at 1:00p.m. at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019