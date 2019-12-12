|
|
Carmen Emma Garcia
El Paso - Emma Garcia, 92 years old of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Armando, her mother Rosario and several family members and friends. Emma is survived by her 2 sisters, Margarita Garcia and Anita Mirelos also son, Armando Garcia Jr., Magdalena Herrera (Ed), Sylvia Enriquez (Jaime) and Josie Guzman. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Maggie Herrera, Eddie Herrera Jr., Gabriela E. Getzendanner (Nick), Jamie E. Valencia (Andrew), Kristen West (Joshua), Gustavo Guzman, Brittany Guzman, Nicholas Guzman. Also ten great grandchildren Isabella, Raquel, Corbin, Nico, Emily, Max, Stela, Aiden, Bryce and Aubrey. Lastly but not least, Sparky her Pet of 10 years. Emma had a passion for playing dominos. Emma and Armando would invite family and friends over to play until very late hours. She also loved trivia games and brain stimulating puzzles. After her husband's passing on December 15, 2008 she vowed to recite the holy rosary daily in honor of him with Mother Angelica on EWTN. She was a big Dallas Cowboy's fan. She could easily name players, scores and upcoming games. Emma attended Zavala Elementary School and Father Yermo. Her Services will be held Monday December 16, 2019. Rosary will begin at 9:30 A.M. at Martin Funeral Home East, followed by Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss Cemetery. A special thanks to neighbors Anselmo and Katy Sanchez and Their family for their unconditional love and support as well as Nora Corrado for helping take care of Emma for almost three years. All services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019