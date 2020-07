Carmen EstradaEl Paso - Carmen Estrada was born April 20, 1926 in San Elizario, Texas where she lived all her life with family. Preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Victoriana Estrada, her sisters Maria Maldonado and Delfina VIllareal. Her brothers Cruz Estrada, Antonio Estrada and Rafael Estrada. She will be greatly missed by all those that loved her. Private service will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. Special thanks to El Paso Rehab Health Center.