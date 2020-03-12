Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Carmen G. Solis


1925 - 2020
Carmen G. Solis Obituary
Carmen G. Solis

El Paso,Texas - Our beloved Carmen G. Solis was born in Meoqui, Chihuahua on May 23, 1925. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ramiro Solis. Carmen is survived by her children, Elena Payan, (Marcos), Luis Solis, Susan Minjarez (Omar), grandchildren, Laura Lopez, (Chris), Marc Payan Jr., and Christina Sharp, and great-grandchildren, Jackson Sharp, Alexandra (Alex) Lopez, Jamison Sharp, Aidan Lopez, and Landry Sharp. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15th from 3:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m., Holy Rosary; 5:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home East. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 16th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.

For more information visit https://sanjosefuneralhome.com/obituaries/carmen-g-solis/976/
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
