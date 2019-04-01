Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen G. Spencer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmen G. Spencer Obituary
Carmen G. Spencer

El Paso - Carmen G. Spencer, 93, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro F. Spencer and daughter, Nancy McCabe. She is survived by her loving children, Jorge Spencer and Patricia Armendariz; five grandchildren; brothers; Francisco, Emigdio and Luis Gonzalez and sister, Martha Gonzalez. Visitation for Mrs. Spencer will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass is Thursday, April 4th at 9:30am at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now