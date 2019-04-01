|
Carmen G. Spencer
El Paso - Carmen G. Spencer, 93, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro F. Spencer and daughter, Nancy McCabe. She is survived by her loving children, Jorge Spencer and Patricia Armendariz; five grandchildren; brothers; Francisco, Emigdio and Luis Gonzalez and sister, Martha Gonzalez. Visitation for Mrs. Spencer will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass is Thursday, April 4th at 9:30am at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 1, 2019