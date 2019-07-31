|
Carmen Gallegos
El Paso - Carmen Gallegos, 81, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 28, 2019. She was born to Macedonio and Maria Isabel Ledesma. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymundo B. Gallegos. She was a devoted mother to Maricela Gallegos-Vargas, Maria de Jesus Rodarte and Raymundo Gallegos, Jr. She was a beautiful grandmother to Kristie A. Gallegos, Israel Rodarte, III, John D. Vargas, Bailey R. Gallegos, Nathaniel A. Rodarte, Marisol D. Vargas, Makaela R. Gallegos and Andrew R. Rodarte. Carmen together with her husband founded Iglesia Santuario Pentecostes in Socorro, Texas in 1982, where she paved the path for many to know her Lord. The visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday August 2, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a celebration service at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019