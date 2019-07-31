Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Gallegos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Gallegos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Gallegos Obituary
Carmen Gallegos

El Paso - Carmen Gallegos, 81, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 28, 2019. She was born to Macedonio and Maria Isabel Ledesma. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Raymundo B. Gallegos. She was a devoted mother to Maricela Gallegos-Vargas, Maria de Jesus Rodarte and Raymundo Gallegos, Jr. She was a beautiful grandmother to Kristie A. Gallegos, Israel Rodarte, III, John D. Vargas, Bailey R. Gallegos, Nathaniel A. Rodarte, Marisol D. Vargas, Makaela R. Gallegos and Andrew R. Rodarte. Carmen together with her husband founded Iglesia Santuario Pentecostes in Socorro, Texas in 1982, where she paved the path for many to know her Lord. The visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday August 2, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a celebration service at 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now