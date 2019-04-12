WWII POW and veteran, Mr. Carmen J. (a.k.a. C.J. & Joe) Gomez, answered his Last Roll Call on 5 April 2019. Born on 24 May 1920 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, across the Missouri River from Omaha, Nebraska. The Gomez family moved to Sioux City, Iowa, located in the northwest corner of the state where C.J. spent his childhood years.



At 18, fresh out of high school, he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard. His unit M Co. (a heavy weapons company), 133rd Inf. Reg. of the 34th (Red Bull) Inf. Division was federalized in 1940. They were part of the 2nd convoy of American troops to be sent to Europe to fight in WWII. The 34th landed in Belfast, Ireland, and began training, although they didn't know it, for the coming invasion of North Africa. About two months before the invasion, Joe was transferred to Scotland into H Co., 168th Inf. Reg. also part of the 34th. In both units Carmen was in charge of the fire-control instruments. On the night of 7 Nov 1942, the 34th boarded troop transports and after passing through the Straits of Gibraltar they stormed ashore on the beaches of N. Africa just before dawn on 8 Nov 1942. H Co.'s objective was Algiers, the capitol of Algeria. This was the "Baptism of Fire" as well as "D DAY" for the totally green troops of the 34th. After several weeks in Algiers, the 168th moved on into Tunisia where they engaged the Afrika Korps under the command of the "Desert Fox" Gen. Erwin Rommel at the Battle of Kasserine Pass. The Americans took quite a beating here and a "substantial number" were taken prisoner. C.J. said that the "Jerrys" made his outfit "an offer they couldn't refuse", and so the next two years and some months of his life were spent as a POW in Germany in Stalags 7A, 3B & 2B. He was liberated by the Russians and came home in April of 1945. Today, the Queen Mary which brought C.J. home, is berthed in Long Beach, California. While on a trip to Mexico, he met and married Lupe Franco Ramirez in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. Joe and his family moved to El Paso in 1949. Here he discovered that he enjoyed sales and became a life insurance broker.



His WWII achievements include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Stars, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with an Arrowhead device, Prisoner of War Medal, American Defense Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, six Overseas Service Bars and one Service Stripe. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, 34th Division Association, American Ex-Prisoners of War, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.



He is survived by his five children: Sister Raquel Dolores of the Missionary Sisters of JMJ, Carmela, Carlos, Javier Hugo, Nina Elizabeth and his sister, Mary Anderson. C.J. was preceded in death by his son, Michael Antonio.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. and the Rosary at 6:00 P.M., Sunday, 14 APR 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas, 9521 North Loop Drive. The Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 P.M., Monday, 15 APR 2019, at Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church (Mother Cabrini), 12200 Vista Del Sol Drive. Internment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. with military honors. Family members will serve as pallbearers.



Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas. Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary