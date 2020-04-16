|
Carmen Llamas
El Paso - Carmen Licon Llamas born November 21, 1928 in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico.
She was the oldest of four siblings (all deceased), two brothers, Memo and Arturo and one sister, Tonia.
As a young woman, our mother took care of her Grandmother in Mexico who suffered from a long illness. Her Aunt rewarded Carmen for caring for her sister by bringing her to Omaha, Nebraska where she lived. Our mom had no passport and had to travel to the United States with the passport of a deceased friend. Incredible how the Lord always has a plan for you even when you think it would not be possible.
Mom and Dad met through one of our Dad's old girlfriends while attending Sunday services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. They subsequently dated for six consecutive Sundays when my Dad proposed. She said yes, and the rest is history.
They then embarked on a life-long adventure that could best be described as a journey of love. They were inseparable for 66 years until Easter Sunday when she left to be with our Father.
My brother and I were blessed to have had such a loving and wonderful Mother. I am sure my Mom and Dad are smiling at us from Heaven.
Carmen Llamas leaves behind sons Louie & Eddie Llamas along with their families Robbin Llamas (daughter-in-law), Casey & Lia Llamas Granddaughters, Sandra Llamas (daughter-in-law) Jacob, Kris & Stevie Grandsons and Granddaughter.
Services
Due to the Covid-19 there will be no services. Please say a prayer for our Mom.
Burial:Next to Our Father
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson Ave
El Paso, Texas 79906
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020