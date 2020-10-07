1/1
Carmen Lopez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Lopez

El Paso - Carmen (Tati) Lopez, 86 of El Paso, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on

September 29, 2020. She was born to the late Ramon & Jovita Viramontes on July 29, 1934. She married the late Hilario (Lalo) Lopez on August 14, 1957 and were married for 63 years.

Tati is survived by her two children Charlie Lopez (Martha) and Irma Carrasco (Oscar). Five grandchildren, Adrian, Oscar, Aaron, Michael and Michelle and one great grandson, Mason. She is also survived by her two sisters; Maria Elena (Chata) Marin and Josefina (Sister Fatima)

Viramontes. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Tony Viramontes, Ramon (Chito)

Viramontes, Pablo (Poli) Viramontes and Enrique (Kiki) Viramontes

Tati was a very loving, caring and giving mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She always welcomed everyone to her home with open arms. She devoted her life to her family and faith. We will miss her big smile and warm hugs. We will also miss her cooking, especially her Sunday breakfast. She will greatly be missed and forever in our hearts.

We would like to thank the staff at Encompass Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 9:00am-1:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915 with a Vigil at 11:00am followed by Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved