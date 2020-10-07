Carmen Lopez
El Paso - Carmen (Tati) Lopez, 86 of El Paso, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on
September 29, 2020. She was born to the late Ramon & Jovita Viramontes on July 29, 1934. She married the late Hilario (Lalo) Lopez on August 14, 1957 and were married for 63 years.
Tati is survived by her two children Charlie Lopez (Martha) and Irma Carrasco (Oscar). Five grandchildren, Adrian, Oscar, Aaron, Michael and Michelle and one great grandson, Mason. She is also survived by her two sisters; Maria Elena (Chata) Marin and Josefina (Sister Fatima)
Viramontes. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Tony Viramontes, Ramon (Chito)
Viramontes, Pablo (Poli) Viramontes and Enrique (Kiki) Viramontes
Tati was a very loving, caring and giving mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She always welcomed everyone to her home with open arms. She devoted her life to her family and faith. We will miss her big smile and warm hugs. We will also miss her cooking, especially her Sunday breakfast. She will greatly be missed and forever in our hearts.
We would like to thank the staff at Encompass Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 9:00am-1:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915 with a Vigil at 11:00am followed by Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.