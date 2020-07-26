1/1
Carmen M. Canales
Carmen M. Canales

El Paso - Mrs. Carmen M. Canales, of El Paso,TX, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 91.

Carmen was born to parents Miguel and Cruz Martinez on Sept 14, 1928 in Chihuahua, Mexico. In 1946 she married Enrique T. Canales.

Carmen is survived by her daughter, Hilda Canales, her son, Enrique M. Canales, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was a very devoted Catholic. She will be placed with her loving husband a WWII Hero at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 the family is grateful for the condolences but will be having a private service.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
