Carmen M. Narro
Mexico - Carmen M. Narro, 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Carmen was the pillar of her family, blessing all with her laughter, love of life, hard work and sacrifice. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life. She will be greatly missed. Carmen is survived by her husband, Jesus Roberto Narro, daughter Maria Laura Patricia Espinosa, sons Roberto Narro Jr. and Luis Alfredo Narro Sr. and her sister, Maria Antonietta Frietze. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erica Carmen Gomez, Porfirio David Ramirez, Luis Alfredo Narro Jr., great grandchildren Isaiah Jimenez, Nayham Jimenez, Joshua Gomez, Emma Skye Narro, Isabella Snow Narro, Luis Alfredo Narro III and twins to arrive in October 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, April 19th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Prayer Service from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 19, 2019