Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
El Paso - Carmen M. Navarrette, 84, born on May 26, 1935 in Chihuahua Mexico, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in El Paso, TX. She is survived by her children Charles F. Gonzalez, Ida Susie Lopez, Roy Robert Keith, Javier F. Navarrete, Gracie E. Medina, Ismael Navarrete, 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She retired from Ladies and Lords Hair Designs 22 years ago. She will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will be at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on July 16, 2019
