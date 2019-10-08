Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
5750 Doniphan
View Map
1930 - 2019
El Paso - CARMEN MACIAS entered into the hands of her Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a longtime seamstress. She is survived by her beloved husband Porfirio Macias and her loving children; Francisco Macias (Teresa), Sylvia Macias Vargas, Martha Macias Melero (Isidro Jr.), Patricia Macias, her beloved siblings; Roberto Mejia, Petra Macias, Maria Mejia. She is also survived by her loving 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
