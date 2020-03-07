Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
El Paso - NAJERA Carmen Cabral, 82 of El Paso passed away Thursday March 5th surrounded by her loving family. Carmen was a graduate of Jefferson High School and worked many years at Wells Fargo Bank. In retirement, and along with her husband Eddie, Carmen was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She was a member of the Carmilitas and Guadalupanas where she made many wonderful friends. Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Eduardo Najera. She is survived by her children Andrew Najera (Megan), Cecilia Serna (Pablo), Claudia Duron (Julio); grandchildren Olivia, Ellis, Mari, Teri, Cati, Bella, Paloma, Andres, Sophia, Carlos, Jacquelyne, Julian and Christian and great-grandchild Evelyn. Carmen was the only daughter born to Salvador and Carmen Esparza Cabral. She was lovingly raised by her grandmother Francisca Esparza and is survived by her Uncle Manuel Esparza. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the gentle care during Carmen's last days given by the staff at Compassionate Care Center West of Hospice of El Paso. As well as the exceptional care she received from Dr. Galo Rodarte, Dr. Inez Sanchez-Rivera, Dr. Aung Min, and Dr. Jorge Serna. Finally, thank you to Luz and her staff at La Victoria Adult daycare for the friendship and care she received during her time there. Visitation will be from 4-9 pm Sunday March 8 with a rosary at 7 pm at Sunset Funeral Home Americas. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 10am Monday March 9th. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Carmen was a devoted wife and mother and will be missed by many. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
