Perches Funeral Home - Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 772-0755
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home - Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home - Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
131 S. Zaragoza
Carmen O. Pedroza


1925 - 2020
Carmen O. Pedroza Obituary
Carmen O. Pedroza

Carmen O. Pedroza, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020. Her final days were spent at home, surrounded by family who she so loved throughout her long and memorable life.

Carmen was born in El Paso, Texas on August 21, 1925. She is survived by her daughters Isabel Lagarda (Arturo Lagarda) and Dolores Mungaray, and brother Pedro Ortiz. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by husband Manuel Pedroza and son Ramon Sandoval.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, February 10 at Perches Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 131 S. Zaragoza, followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
