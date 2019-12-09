|
|
Carmen P. Amparan
El Paso - Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Carmen P. Amparan, 89, went to eternal rest with our Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband Benjamin Amparan Jr. of 71 years; sons, George and Robert Amparan; daughter Carmen Amparan Barajas; grand-children, Roberta Barajas, Joshua Amparan and Matthew Amparan; great grandchildren, Deana Lopez Marcelo Amparan and Leandro Amparan. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Scripture service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. San Jose Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019