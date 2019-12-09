Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Amparan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen P. Amparan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen P. Amparan Obituary
Carmen P. Amparan

El Paso - Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Carmen P. Amparan, 89, went to eternal rest with our Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband Benjamin Amparan Jr. of 71 years; sons, George and Robert Amparan; daughter Carmen Amparan Barajas; grand-children, Roberta Barajas, Joshua Amparan and Matthew Amparan; great grandchildren, Deana Lopez Marcelo Amparan and Leandro Amparan. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Scripture service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. San Jose Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -