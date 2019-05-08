Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
400 W. Sunset Rd.
View Map
Carmen Placencia Obituary
Carmen Placencia

El Paso - CARMEN PLACENCIA passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Carlos Placencia. She is survived by her loving children; Carlos A. Placencia, Caroline Placencia and Christine Jones, her beloved grandchildren; Matthew and Kelsey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 8, 2019
