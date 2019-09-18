|
|
Carmen Rosillo Ortiz
El Paso - Carmen Rosillo Ortiz, 92, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Mrs. Ortiz was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She had been a lifelong resident of El Paso, was a Silver Leaf Member, an active Senior at Hilos De Plata Senior Center and a member of the Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Jose Armando Ortiz Sr., sister, Mary Vallejo, nephew, Danny Vallejo and her parents. Carmen is survived by her children, Maria Elena Vargas, Jose A. Ortiz Jr., Irene Ortiz, Cynthia Salazar and Gloria A. Martinez. 11 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ricardo Rosillo and sister, Olga Jordan. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 131 S. Zaragoza. Pallbearers will be Henry Iracheta, Manuel Francisco Xavier Salazar III, Carlos Daniel Salazar, Manuel Martinez, Nicholas A. Martinez and Adrian Chavez. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jose Armando Ortiz III. Interment will be at 1:00 PM following Mass at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 18, 2019