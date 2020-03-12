|
|
Carmen S. Solis
El Paso,Texas - Our beloved Carmen G. Solis was born in Meoqui, Chihuahua on May 23, 1925. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ramiro Solis. Carmen is survived by her children, Elena Payan, (Marcos), Luis Solis, Susan Minjarez (Omar), grandchildren, Laura Lopez, (Chris), Marc Payan Jr., and Christina Sharp, and great-grandchildren, Jackson Sharp, Alexandra (Alex) Lopez, Jamison Sharp, Aidan Lopez, and Landry Sharp. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15th from 3:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m., Holy Rosary; 5:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home East. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 16th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
For more information visit https://sanjosefuneralhome.com/obituaries/carmen-g-solis/976/
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020