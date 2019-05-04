|
|
Carmen T. Perez
El Paso - Carmen Treviso Perez of Clint, TX passed away April 28, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Carmen was born to Catalina Sambrano and Juan Treviso, July 16, 1945, in Socorro, TX. She graduated from Ysleta High School. On February 16, 1974 she married Gilberto Leon Perez, Sr. and together they raised 3 children. Carmen's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband of 45 years and her 3 children: Gilbert Leon Perez, Jr. (Maria), Becky Perez Jones (Bob), and Michelle Lee Perez. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren whom she adored to honor her memory: Mia Adele; Ava Carmen; Gilbert Leon, III; Sidney Robert; Joseph Leon; and Aubrey Nicole. Carmen will be forever beloved as a strong woman of great faith, love, devotion, and generosity. She loved her family dearly and devoted her life in being a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Carmen holds an exceedingly special place in her family's hearts and will be deeply missed. Heaven received another angel, and let us not say "goodbye" but rather "until we meet again". "Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy." Visitation: May 5, 2019, 5-9pm; Rosary: 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East. Mass: May 6, 2019, 8:15am at San Lorenzo Parish. Interment: 10am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 4, 2019