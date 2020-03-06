|
Carmen T. Rascon
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Carmen T. Rascon announces her passing on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the age of 92 years old. She was born on April 14, 1927 in Juarez, Chihuahua to the late Emilia Ontiveros and Adolfo Tafoya. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Margarito (Tito) L. Rascon and her 3 children: Lilia Rascon; Leticia (Leti) Rascon; and Robert Rascon. She has 5 grandchildren: April Sall; Apollo Mulhauser; Alexis Mulhauser; Luis Roberto (Beto) Rascon; and Gabriella (Gaby) Rascon; as well as 6 great grandchildren: Hunter Sall; Juniper Grace Mulhauser; Ruby S. Holmes; Alejandro Emiliano Rascon; Isabela Camila Rascon; and Karina Viviana Parra. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, located at 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius Church located at 1050 N. Clark Drive, El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020