In Loving Memory of
Carmen Teran
October 13, 2018
Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma,
It's hard to believe we said goodbye to you a year ago today.
Thank You for instilling Faith and Prayer in our family so that we could get through this difficult time.
Our Hearts will always hurt but they are also filled with love from all the memories we shared.
Death takes the body. God Takes the Soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love and our faith lets us know we will meet again.
Love,
Your Family
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 13, 2019