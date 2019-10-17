|
Carmen Torres Caplan
- - On October 12,2019 our Heavenly Father called our Carmen Torres Caplan to dance in eternal paradise by his side. Carmen was a loving wife to her husband George, who adored her and cared for her every day, never leaving her side. Carmen is preceded in death by her mom, Carmen, dad Emmanuel "MANNY", son Derek, and granddaughter, Jenna. She is survived by her 5 children Teresa, Daniel Sr., Jon (wife Bea) and Jeanette, her 11 grandchildren JD, Nic (wife Kellie), James (wife Yvette), Jackie (husband Chris), Jacob, Daniel Jr, Justin, and Briana, her 9 greatgrandchildren Renee 15, Joseph 13, Jacob 11, Tyler 9, Joseph 7, Christian 7, Misty 5, Israel 3, and Jackson 5 months.
Carmen was born in Puerto Rico November 19, 1937 and at the age of 2 her parents moved to Bronx, New York. Carmen was a professional Latin/Spanish dancer and performed all over the US and throughout the world for Kings, Presidents, other dignitaries, and on television. In the 70's she moved to Miami to raise her 3 sons and worked as a Translator/Court Administrator in the Federal Court House. Some 15 years after meeting George, the best man that she ever knew and loved, they decided to retire in El Paso. Carmen absolutely loved El Paso. She loved the people, like her friend Susana Villanueva, her extended family like the Subias, the Gonzalez, and the Springers, the culture like Chile Relleno Burritos, the Juan Gabriel Dude at Ay Cocula, all the cumbia and corrida music, 4th of July at the Chamizal, and the Mountains. One of her favorite things was that Beautiful "El Paso Star" all lit up by Scenic Drive. She always said it made her feel like she was home. The Star will be lit every November 19th in honor and in memory of our Beloved Carmelita. Among those Carmen also loved to dance, cook enough P.R. food for an army, elephants and she loved to laugh and smile. We all Miss and Love You Mom!!!
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16th 6pm-8pm at Perches Funeral Home West 6111 South Desert Blvd El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019